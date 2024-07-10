Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $31.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Janus Henderson Group traded as high as $35.06 and last traded at $35.04, with a volume of 640291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JHG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,893,000 after acquiring an additional 914,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,036,000 after buying an additional 71,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,831,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,456,000 after buying an additional 103,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,442,000 after buying an additional 419,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,446,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,905,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.87%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

