Jane Gavan Sells 1,500 Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) Director Jane Gavan sold 1,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.13, for a total transaction of C$27,201.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$17.13 on Wednesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$14.50 and a 52-week high of C$29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$279.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on D.UN shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.94.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.