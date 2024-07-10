iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 451,760 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 151,021 shares.The stock last traded at $96.21 and had previously closed at $95.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financials ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,043.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 113,508 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 103,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

