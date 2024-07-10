iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farrow Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 478,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,236,000 after buying an additional 42,798 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.22. The company had a trading volume of 52,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,891. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

