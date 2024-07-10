iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by United Community Bank

United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 418.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,349 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of United Community Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. United Community Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,115,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,615. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.64.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.