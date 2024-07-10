iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by United Community Bank

United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 418.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,349 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of United Community Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. United Community Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,115,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,615. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.64.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
