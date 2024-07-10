iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is MRA Advisory Group’s Largest Position

MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 11.9% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.35 on Wednesday, reaching $564.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,692. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $564.71. The company has a market capitalization of $486.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $536.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

