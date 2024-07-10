iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 35,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.52. 238,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,830. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $111.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.85.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.