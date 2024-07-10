IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Up 5.9%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.40. 4,481,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 5,854,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get IonQ alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IonQ

IonQ Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. IonQ’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,835.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,393.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,835.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,393.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $77,377.23. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 687,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,427,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $160,585 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IonQ by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in IonQ by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in IonQ by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 234.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.