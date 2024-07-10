iomart Group (LON:IOM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $122.00

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 123 ($1.58), with a volume of 94608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.64).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on IOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.37) price objective on shares of iomart Group in a report on Monday, June 10th. Numis Securities raised iomart Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.37) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Friday, June 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £138.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2,066.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 140.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from iomart Group’s previous dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,333.33%.

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

