Investors Purchase Large Volume of FibroGen Call Options (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,658 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 117% compared to the typical volume of 1,686 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

FibroGen Stock Up 3.7 %

FGEN stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.00 million. Research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Deyaa Adib bought 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $25,883.91. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 82,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,083.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 50,073 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

