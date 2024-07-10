Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for July 10th (AVTR, AZUL, BKNG, CG, DLAKY, DY, FTAI, GEF, GKOS, HELE)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, July 10th:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Get Avantor Inc alerts:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$11.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $132.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $67.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $139.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $4.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $570.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $550.00.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $480.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $505.00.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Nomura currently has $930.00 target price on the stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.