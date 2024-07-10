Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,810,908 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 756% from the previous session’s volume of 211,480 shares.The stock last traded at $20.64 and had previously closed at $20.65.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 268.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 48,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 35,659 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 87,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 59,666 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

