Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.35

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.35 and last traded at $43.35, with a volume of 16574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.96.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.79 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1922 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
