Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.35

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.35 and last traded at $43.35, with a volume of 16574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.96.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.79 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1922 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,135.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.