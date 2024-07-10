Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Receives $17.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Inventiva from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inventiva S.A. ( NASDAQ:IVA Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Inventiva stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. Inventiva has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

