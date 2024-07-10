Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 1.7% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.22.

Intuit Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of INTU traded down $9.16 on Tuesday, hitting $650.42. 854,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $622.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.36. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $447.01 and a 1 year high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

