International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $44.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.21.

IP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of IP opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $147,054 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

