Insider Selling: Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Sells 400,300 Shares of Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 400,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $2,137,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,333,728.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. 3,203,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $6.48.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.
Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.
