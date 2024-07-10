Insider Selling: Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Sells 400,300 Shares of Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 400,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $2,137,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,333,728.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. 3,203,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $6.48.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,979,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after buying an additional 1,370,007 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,791,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,085,000 after buying an additional 1,166,894 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 174,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 42,862 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 129,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 15,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.