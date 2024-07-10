Insider Selling: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CFO Sells 4,564 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $44,179.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IAS stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. 653,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,158. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 960.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on IAS shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 605.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,414 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,325,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,104,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,144,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,167,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after buying an additional 547,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

