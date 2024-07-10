Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares in the company, valued at $26,177,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $520,050.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $705,200.00.

Intapp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of INTA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.76. 315,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,817. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $108.18 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 239.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 218.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 52.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

