Insider Buying: FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR) Insider Purchases 853,725 Shares of Stock

FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR – Get Free Report) insider Damien Berrell acquired 853,725 shares of FleetPartners Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.59 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of A$3,064,872.75 ($2,070,859.97).
Damien Berrell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 4th, Damien Berrell sold 209,231 shares of FleetPartners Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.54 ($2.39), for a total transaction of A$741,305.43 ($500,882.05).
