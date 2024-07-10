Insider Buying: Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) Insider Acquires 323,017 Shares of Stock

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) insider Derek McAllan bought 323,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £16,150.85 ($20,687.65).
Eden Research Stock Performance
EDEN traded up GBX 0.09 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4.59 ($0.06). 711,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,882. Eden Research plc has a one year low of GBX 3.61 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 8.24 ($0.11). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £24.48 million, a P/E ratio of -229.50 and a beta of 0.92.
About Eden Research
