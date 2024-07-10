Insider Buying: Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) Insider Acquires 323,017 Shares of Stock

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) insider Derek McAllan bought 323,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £16,150.85 ($20,687.65).

Eden Research Stock Performance

EDEN traded up GBX 0.09 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4.59 ($0.06). 711,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,882. Eden Research plc has a one year low of GBX 3.61 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 8.24 ($0.11). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £24.48 million, a P/E ratio of -229.50 and a beta of 0.92.

About Eden Research

Eden Research plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products industries in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company provides crop protection products for foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, post-harvest shelf-life extension, and seed treatment applications.

