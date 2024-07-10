ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Acquired by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,776,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,568,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after purchasing an additional 622,037 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in ING Groep by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,802,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 774,781 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,332,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 655,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 913,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,835. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.54. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

