ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 5.7%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.72. 573,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,441,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Equities analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after buying an additional 4,342,386 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 380.8% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 945,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 749,041 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,714,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 106.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 313,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 161,530 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 92,991 shares during the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

