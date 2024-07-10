Image Scan (LON:IGE) Trading 6.2% Higher

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.81 ($0.02). Approximately 1,793,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 643,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Image Scan Trading Up 11.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.46. The firm has a market cap of £2.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Image Scan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Image Scan Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary 3DX-Ray Limited, engages in the manufacture and sale of portable X-ray systems for security and counter-terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Indian Subcontinent, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection products; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening and conveyor systems; metal detection products, including AXIS archway and walk by metal detectors; and blast protection and EOD/IEDD equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Image Scan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Scan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.