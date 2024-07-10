ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Raised to $376.00 at Robert W. Baird

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $367.00 to $376.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICLR. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.20.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ICLR

ICON Public Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ICLR opened at $324.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $221.20 and a 52-week high of $344.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.03 and its 200-day moving average is $304.11.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.