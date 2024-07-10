Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Raymond James started coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Baird R W raised Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.55.

HUM stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.35. 1,352,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,265. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.38. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

