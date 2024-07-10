HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,013,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in HubSpot by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after acquiring an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,406,000 after acquiring an additional 604,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,236,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total transaction of $14,671,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,332,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total transaction of $14,671,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,491 shares of company stock valued at $28,092,844 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock traded down $29.54 on Wednesday, reaching $530.67. 470,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of -200.25 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $594.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.00.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

