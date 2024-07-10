Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll Sells 33,592 Shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Stock

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 33,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $336,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,974,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,133,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of Westrock Coffee stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,762. The firm has a market cap of $861.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Westrock Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.60 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Westrock Coffee will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEST. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Westrock Coffee by 807.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. 45.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEST. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WEST

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.