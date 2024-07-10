Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $148.05 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $148.05 million and $9,951.39 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.05 or 0.00007035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009298 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,404.59 or 1.00193813 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011988 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00071145 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.08459386 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $11,330.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.