Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 19,626 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 379,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 89,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 44,315 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 79,947 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

