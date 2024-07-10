Head to Head Comparison: Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) & 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) and 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Humacyte and 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte N/A -306.81% -69.64% 4D Molecular Therapeutics N/A -26.75% -24.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Humacyte and 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte $1.57 million 433.85 -$110.78 million ($1.00) -5.72 4D Molecular Therapeutics $20.72 million 57.91 -$100.84 million ($2.44) -9.51

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4D Molecular Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Humacyte. 4D Molecular Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Humacyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

44.7% of Humacyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Humacyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Humacyte and 4D Molecular Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 0 1 3 0 2.75 4D Molecular Therapeutics 0 0 10 0 3.00

Humacyte presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.86%. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $45.63, indicating a potential upside of 96.57%. Given 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 4D Molecular Therapeutics is more favorable than Humacyte.

Risk & Volatility

Humacyte has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

4D Molecular Therapeutics beats Humacyte on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. It is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; pediatric heart surgery; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as for the delivery of cellular therapy, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. Its product pipeline includes 4D-150, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. The company develops 4D-125, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of x-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; 4D-710, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment cystic fibrosis lung disease; and 4D-310 to treat fabry disease cardiomyopathy and is in phase 1/2 clinical trial. In addition, its product candidates comprises 4D-175, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment for geographic trophy; and 4D-725 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency lung disease and is in pre-clinical development. The company has collaboration and licensing agreements with Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.; Astellas Gene Therapies, Inc; uniQure biopharma B.V.; and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

