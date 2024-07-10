Hawaiian Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 14,462 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 478% compared to the typical volume of 2,504 call options.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $14.08. 481,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $14.89.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $645.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.24 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a negative return on equity of 301.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

