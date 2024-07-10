Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,034,834 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 2,569,981 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $8.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HE

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 17.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $897.16 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian Electric Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 153.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.