Hansa Investment Company Ltd Announces Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:HAN)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2024

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HANGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hansa Investment Trading Up 3.2 %

LON HAN opened at GBX 219.37 ($2.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £87.75 million, a PE ratio of -2,193.67 and a beta of 0.71. Hansa Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 176 ($2.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 230.80 ($2.96). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 213.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.65. The company has a current ratio of 24.91, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hansa Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Hansa Investment (LON:HAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.