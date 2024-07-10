Hansa Investment Company Ltd Announces Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:HAN)

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hansa Investment Trading Up 3.2 %

LON HAN opened at GBX 219.37 ($2.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £87.75 million, a PE ratio of -2,193.67 and a beta of 0.71. Hansa Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 176 ($2.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 230.80 ($2.96). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 213.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.65. The company has a current ratio of 24.91, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hansa Investment Company Profile

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

