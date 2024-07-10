Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,205 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Halliburton by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,088,000 after acquiring an additional 63,550 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,345 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.84. 6,681,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,251,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

