Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.60

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.60 and last traded at $32.84, with a volume of 1407824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.21.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

