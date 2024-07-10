GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $26.77 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GXChain has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000631 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

