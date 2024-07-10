GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,350 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 60.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108 shares in the company, valued at $46,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas purchased 2,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108 shares in the company, valued at $46,059.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $328,974.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,455. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 0.44. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is presently -196.07%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.