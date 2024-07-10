GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.23 Million Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 35,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,672,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,466,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.97. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $32.63.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

