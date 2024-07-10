GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 838 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Ryerson worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ryerson by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RYI traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $18.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,634. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47). Ryerson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on RYI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryerson news, Director Karen Marie Leggio acquired 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $49,984.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,127 shares in the company, valued at $49,984.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Burbach bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Marie Leggio bought 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,127 shares in the company, valued at $49,984.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.