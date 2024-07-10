GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 49,100 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,188,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,440,000 after buying an additional 334,603 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,740,000 after purchasing an additional 187,387 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,222,000 after purchasing an additional 149,162 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,934,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after purchasing an additional 154,571 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,394,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,933,000 after purchasing an additional 136,194 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

