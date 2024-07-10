GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 42,742 Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Appian as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Appian by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Appian stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,213. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. The firm had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,696,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,365,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,942,505.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 475,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $14,696,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,365,304 shares in the company, valued at $196,942,505.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III bought 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $90,364.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,685.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 538,947 shares of company stock valued at $16,689,892. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

