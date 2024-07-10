GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 225,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.18% of Hesai Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSAI. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 57,954 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hesai Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,104,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ HSAI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,687. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Hesai Group has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $594.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Hesai Group Profile

Hesai Group Profile

Hesai Group ( NASDAQ:HSAI ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

