GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 1,366 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,317,000 after acquiring an additional 35,668 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12,554.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 189,193 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 44,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.07. The stock had a trading volume of 50,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,275. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average is $78.83. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $83.60. The company has a market capitalization of $992.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

