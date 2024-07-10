GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,265,885 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 1.08% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,993.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 186,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 5,973,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,786 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 911,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 189,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 16,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $29,137.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,668.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 16,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $29,137.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,668.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Deep Track Capital, Lp sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $99,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,344,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,652,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,505 shares of company stock worth $165,089 over the last ninety days. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 497,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,331. The firm has a market cap of $231.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.93.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.02% and a negative return on equity of 107.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

