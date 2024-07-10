GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,714 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. CWM LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,767. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,767. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $117,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,541.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,004 shares of company stock worth $292,878. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

TCBI traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.59. 41,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,401. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average of $60.03. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Articles

