GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.59 Million in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 323,157 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,383,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,356,000 after acquiring an additional 55,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,470,000 after acquiring an additional 51,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

TPB traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $35.28. 37,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,186. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $621.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $97.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 12.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Insider Activity at Turning Point Brands

In related news, CRO Summer Frein acquired 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $69,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,604.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Turning Point Brands news, CRO Summer Frein bought 2,260 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $69,969.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Plano Lorenzo De bought 4,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.80 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,692.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

