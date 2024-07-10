GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.05 Million in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,343,000 after buying an additional 29,882 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Paymentus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,806,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paymentus by 53,916.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Paymentus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $105,107.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 136,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,703.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paymentus news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $29,625.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 142,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,673,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,703.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PAY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.07. 66,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,196. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $25.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Paymentus had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $184.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.75 million. Analysts forecast that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

