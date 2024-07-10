GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 168.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,241 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

EWT stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.74. 864,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,332. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $42.13 and a 52-week high of $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.