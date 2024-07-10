GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.62 Million Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 147,339 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.46% of Cerus worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cerus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,750,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,571,000 after purchasing an additional 182,629 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Cerus by 124.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 218,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 121,364 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cerus by 105.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,107,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 568,107 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cerus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,750,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 182,629 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 269,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

CERS traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 205,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 58.65%. The company had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cerus from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

